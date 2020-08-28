Man finds ex in bed with someone else, smashes up their car
A GYMPIE man who smashed a car with a metal ladder after walking in on his ex-girlfriend in bed with another man said he had made the most stupid mistake of his life.
At 2:30am on April 20, this year, Trent Martin Breikers received a call from his ex-girlfriend asking him to pick her up from her former partner’s place as they had been fighting.
The 26-year-old arrived at the Kilkivan property to pick her up but instead found her sleeping in bed with the man.
Breikers said he became angry and picked up a metal ladder which he used to strike the man’s Holden Colorado, smashing the passenger side, tailgate and windscreen.
“It was the stupidest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” Breikers said.
Breikers said his ex-girlfriend and he had been dating for 10 years before breaking up in 2019, and that he had been in a bad headspace after that.
Breikers pleaded guilty to wilful and unlawful property damage in Gympie Magistrates Court this week and was fined $500.
No conviction was recorded.