Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Breikers smashed the windscreen, side and tailgate of the victim’s ute after catching him in bed with his ex. File photo
Breikers smashed the windscreen, side and tailgate of the victim’s ute after catching him in bed with his ex. File photo
News

Man finds ex in bed with someone else, smashes up their car

Maddie Manwaring
28th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GYMPIE man who smashed a car with a metal ladder after walking in on his ex-girlfriend in bed with another man said he had made the most stupid mistake of his life.

At 2:30am on April 20, this year, Trent Martin Breikers received a call from his ex-girlfriend asking him to pick her up from her former partner’s place as they had been fighting.

The 26-year-old arrived at the Kilkivan property to pick her up but instead found her sleeping in bed with the man.

Breikers said he became angry and picked up a metal ladder which he used to strike the man’s Holden Colorado, smashing the passenger side, tailgate and windscreen.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

“It was the stupidest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” Breikers said.

Breikers said his ex-girlfriend and he had been dating for 10 years before breaking up in 2019, and that he had been in a bad headspace after that.

Breikers pleaded guilty to wilful and unlawful property damage in Gympie Magistrates Court this week and was fined $500.

No conviction was recorded.

gympie crime gympie magistrates court
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Police, fireys called to crash near Woolooga

        Premium Content BREAKING: Police, fireys called to crash near Woolooga

        News Emergency services rush to scene of single-vehicle crash

        Who owns Hastings Street’s top 15 most expensive properties

        Premium Content Who owns Hastings Street’s top 15 most expensive properties

        Property RICH LIST: From a pub baron to a self-made billionaire, investors are queuing up...

        LETTERS: Anthony Seibold owed an apology

        Premium Content LETTERS: Anthony Seibold owed an apology

        Opinion Readers have their say on outgoing Broncos coach

        Police describe ‘disturbing’ scene of fatal Wallu crash

        Premium Content Police describe ‘disturbing’ scene of fatal Wallu crash

        News The accident near Tin Can Bay on Wednesday afternoon claimed the life of a woman...