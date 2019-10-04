Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been pulled from a house at Sandgate following a fire. File picture
A man has been pulled from a house at Sandgate following a fire. File picture
News

Man fights for life after house fire

by Cloe Read
4th Oct 2019 12:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is in a critical condition after being pulled from a house fire in Sandgate, north of Brisbane this morning.

Nine QFES crews were at the scene to contain a blaze in a single storey timber unit on the corner of Wakefield and Brisbane St about 11.35am.

It is unknown what the man's injuries are but paramedics remain on scene performing CPR.

One crew remains inside to contain the fire.

A QFES spokeswoman said the fire had impacted the western side of the unit however the extent of the damage has not yet been confirmed.

fire hospital house fire injury

Top Stories

    Daughter’s death inspires a care revolution

    premium_icon Daughter’s death inspires a care revolution

    Community A grieving father is on a crusade to improve care

    Giddyup and get ready for a great spring racing season

    premium_icon Giddyup and get ready for a great spring racing season

    News Giddyup and get ready for a great spring racing season

    Gympie driver fined thousands after failed evasion

    premium_icon Gympie driver fined thousands after failed evasion

    News Unlicensed and speeding, but that was the least of it