Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man is fighting for life after a vicious street fight outside a Sunshine Coast pub overnight. He suffered a serious head injury.sault.
A man is fighting for life after a vicious street fight outside a Sunshine Coast pub overnight. He suffered a serious head injury.sault.
Breaking

Man fights for life after brawl outside Sunshine Coast pub

by Shiloh Payne
10th Oct 2020 8:19 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has suffered life threatening injuries after an assault in the Sunshine Coast overnight.

Paramedics, including critical care and a doctor attended Alexandra Parade in Maroochydore just before 1am.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the assault occurred outside a licensed venue in Alexandra Headland.

She said a number of people were assisting police with inquiries, but charges were yet to be laid.

A man, aged in his 30s, sustained a serious head injury in the incident and was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

Police investigations are underway.

Originally published as Man fights for life after brawl outside Sunshine Coast pub

crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        These are Queensland's top 50 homes (Part 1)

        Premium Content These are Queensland's top 50 homes (Part 1)

        Property Counting down from 50 to 26, we reveal the first instalment of our exclusive feature on the 50 best houses in Queensland. See the list!

        • 10th Oct 2020 7:18 AM
        Nominations for seat of Gympie close on Sunday

        Premium Content Nominations for seat of Gympie close on Sunday

        News Anyone interested in being a candidate in the October 31 state election should...

        Gympie parents terrorised by ‘snarling’ son high on drugs

        Premium Content Gympie parents terrorised by ‘snarling’ son high on drugs

        News The parents had taken out a domestic violence order on their 42yo son, who went...

        SHOCKING: Gympie punters lose $2m on pokies in one month

        Premium Content SHOCKING: Gympie punters lose $2m on pokies in one month

        News Gambling Reform Advocate Tim Costello says the situation was “entirely avoidable”...