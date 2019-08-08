Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man fighting for life after two-car crash

by Emily Halloran
8th Aug 2019 2:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is fighting for his life in hospital after a serious car crash in the Gold Coast Hinterland this afternoon.

Paramedics and police were called to Eastern Service Road in Stapylton just after 12.30pm.

It is understood two cars collided on the street, sending one into a ditch.

Paramedics treated the injured man at the scene for significant chest and internal injuries.

He was transported to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition, with critical care paramedics on board.

More Stories

crash gold coast university hospital injuries

Top Stories

    VIDEO: Reckless P-platers destroy Cooloola Coast sand dunes

    premium_icon VIDEO: Reckless P-platers destroy Cooloola Coast sand dunes

    News Reckless P-platers have been captured on video wrecking Cooloola Coast's sand dunes.

    Gympie council rocked by staff suspensions, investigation

    premium_icon Gympie council rocked by staff suspensions, investigation

    News Council CEO Bernard Smith has confirmed the investigation

    Coast doctor on domestic violence charges makes curfew bid

    premium_icon Coast doctor on domestic violence charges makes curfew bid

    Breaking Dr Piotr Swierkowski faces Brisbane Supreme Court