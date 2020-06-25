Menu
A man has been found in a critical condition at his home.
Crime

Man fighting for life after stabbing

by Thomas Chamberlin
25th Jun 2020 4:05 PM
A MAN is in critical condition in hospital after a stabbing in Brisbane's north early this morning.

Two men, aged 25 and 26, were both taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police said the men knew each other.

Officers were called to Waterworks Rd in Ashgrove after a man was stabbed in his upper arm about 2.30am. He was taken to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital for a non-life threatening injury.

A second man who was stabbed had travelled to a home in Zillmere.

Police found the 26-year-old man with a serious stab would to his chest inside a Handford Rd home a short time later.

"He was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital and underwent surgery where he remains in a critical condition," police said in a statement.

"A Holden Commodore located outside the Zillmere address has been seized for forensic testing.

"Investigations are continuing into the incident with police appealing for anyone who witnessed the incidents or has relevant dashcam or CCTV footage to contact them."

Crime Stoppers 1800 333 00

