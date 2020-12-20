Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Man fighting for life after serious assault

by Shiloh Payne
20th Dec 2020 5:35 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A man is fighting for his life after he was seriously assaulted on the Sunshine Coast early Saturday morning.

Police are investigating the incident after the man was found with serious head injuries on Main Rd, Maroochydore at 1.25am.

The Kuluin man, 50, was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition before he was transferred to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in or left the Maroochydore Hotel around 1am to come forward.

Detectives are also requesting dashcam footage from anyone travelling along Main Road between 12am and 2am on Saturday.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Originally published as Man fighting for life after serious assault

More Stories

assault crime serious assault sunshine coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hospital turned away COVID-19 infectious woman

        Premium Content Hospital turned away COVID-19 infectious woman

        Health Sunshine Coast University Hospital has confirmed staff turned away an infectious woman who later tested positive to COVID-19.

        Man flees after teens stabbed in fight

        Premium Content Man flees after teens stabbed in fight

        Breaking Two teenagers have been taken to hospital with stab wounds after a fight outside a...

        23yo in jail after hitting girlfriend so hard her nose bled

        Premium Content 23yo in jail after hitting girlfriend so hard her nose bled

        News The Gympie man with a history of hitting women, was convicted of six crimes and...

        Gympie region acreage prices surge by almost 50%

        Premium Content Gympie region acreage prices surge by almost 50%

        News House and land prices have both gone up significantly in the past five years, with...