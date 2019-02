CRITICAL CONDITION: A man in his 30's is fighting for his life after a motorbike crash at Rainbow Beach last night.

A MAN in his 30's is fighting for his life at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital (RBWH) after sustaining a significant head injury on Rainbow Beach Rd last night.

The motorbike crash occurred just after 11pm with paramedics on the scene by 11:12pm, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

The motorbike rider collided with a tree that was over the roadway.

A rescue helicopter transported the man to the RBWH.