Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has sustained life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash into a tree.
A man has sustained life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash into a tree.
News

Man fighting for life after crashing car into tree

by CAS GARVEY
24th Oct 2019 11:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man is fighting for life after crashing a car into a tree in Townsville this morning.

Fire and rescue crews worked for about an hour to free the man.

The crash happened shortly after 6.30am at the intersection of Abbott and Shannon streets, Oonoonba.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said three crews were on scene.

"One person is entrapped, we're currently going into action with cutting gear to gain access to the person."

Traffic is backed up to the Idalia turn-off on the city side and it's believed the man is conscious and breathing.

Initial reports were the vehicle had been driven at speed to cause the damage to the vehicle and the tree.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said the man was taken to Townsville Hospital in a critical condition with serious lower leg and pelvic injuries.

He arrived at the hospital about 8am.

More Stories

crash critical injuries editors picks townsville

Top Stories

    No excuses, the racing industry must act now

    premium_icon No excuses, the racing industry must act now

    Opinion The potential solutions are out there, but Australian racing and the public which so admires it must unite to find the best answers, writes Josh Preston

    • 24th Oct 2019 10:53 AM
    • 4 Bpbox
    GALLERY: 11 photos from Gympie pub crash scene

    premium_icon GALLERY: 11 photos from Gympie pub crash scene

    Breaking Photos show the impact caused after a crash outside a Gympie pub earlier this...

    • 24th Oct 2019 10:13 AM
    BREAKING: 3 children hurt as car almost crashes into pub

    premium_icon BREAKING: 3 children hurt as car almost crashes into pub

    Breaking BREAKING: Three children, one adult being treated by paramedics after a crash in...

    Traffic controller ‘cops it sweet’ after highway speeding

    premium_icon Traffic controller ‘cops it sweet’ after highway speeding

    News Man protests date of offence in court, but a ‘quick-fix’ from the prosecution ends...