Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man feared dead following serious highway crash

by Nathan Edwards
12th Jan 2021 9:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A man is feared dead following a single motorcycle crash in Queensland's southeast this morning.

Emergency services arrived on scene at Round Mountain Road, south of Beaudesert just before 5am Tuesday morning.

The man was treated at the scene for critical injuries, but is believed to have died.

It's reported the man's motorbike had left the highway, resulting in him crashing into a fence.

The Mt Lindsay Highway remains open despite the incident.

The police Forensic Crash Unit will be investigating the crash.

Originally published as Man feared dead following serious highway crash

More Stories

beaudesert crash editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New Gympie gold rush held back by state forest ‘impediments’

        Premium Content New Gympie gold rush held back by state forest ‘impediments’

        News A lobby group demanding more access to state forests has called on the State to remove impediments that limit the land available for fossicking and recreational...

        Mum of three caught swapping number plates after car crash

        Premium Content Mum of three caught swapping number plates after car crash

        News The 24-year-old faced Gympie Magistrates Court after swapping the number plates of...

        Plans unveiled to end long running safety issue in Goomeri

        Premium Content Plans unveiled to end long running safety issue in Goomeri

        News The ongoing problem of heavy vehicles parking overnight on the town’s main street...

        2 new stewards stands to go up at Gympie Turf Club

        Premium Content 2 new stewards stands to go up at Gympie Turf Club

        News The club has succeeded in getting a share of the multi-million infrastructure...