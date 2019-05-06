Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A young man was rushed to hospital after sustaining serious burns to his legs after falling into fire on a remote campsite.
A young man was rushed to hospital after sustaining serious burns to his legs after falling into fire on a remote campsite. David and Sue Akers
Health

Man falls in fire on remote property, rushed to hospital

Matty Holdsworth
by
6th May 2019 7:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG man was rushed to hospital after sustaining serious burns to his legs after falling into fire on a remote campsite.

The man, in his 20s, also injured his arm in the incident near Yabba Creek Road, Imbil at 1.07am.

He was transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

One Queensland Ambulance Service crew was called to the hinterland town, and met the party on the road.

"They were driving him towards closer hospital and was intercepted," a QAS media spokesman said.

"His skin was pealing and blistering."

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Aussie Kym does Gympie proud at touch footy worlds

    premium_icon Aussie Kym does Gympie proud at touch footy worlds

    News 'Thank you so much to Gympie Touch for making my dreams come true.'

    Plans unveiled for 27ha camp ground north of Gympie

    premium_icon Plans unveiled for 27ha camp ground north of Gympie

    Council News Bush camping could get a boost in the region.

    GALLERY: Warbirds fly over Tin Can Bay

    premium_icon GALLERY: Warbirds fly over Tin Can Bay

    News There was plenty of action at Tin Can Bay today. Were you there?