Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man ‘falls’ from car in 'bizarre' night of incidents

by LAUREN ROBERTS
19th Jul 2019 8:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A KATHERINE man ran straight into a moving car just hours after another man "fell" from a vehicle, in a series of strange call-outs paramedics are calling "bizarre".

St Johns Ambulance Territory Duty Manager Craig Garraway said about 3pm Thursday, paramedics and police attended a scene on Dalwood Cres in Malak.

"A man fell from a vehicle," he said.

"Police are unsure what happened, but I understand they are investigating."

Further south, Mr Garraway said paramedics attended a call out about 7pm in Katherine - after reports that a car hit a man.

But when they arrived, Mr Garraway said first responders learned the man had in fact ran into the moving car.

"The patient ran into the side of a moving vehicle, but is fine," he said.

"It was bizarre."

More Stories

bizarre emergency services injuries patients

Top Stories

    Gympie man who stabbed his best mate walks free

    premium_icon Gympie man who stabbed his best mate walks free

    News Wallis left him lying in a pool of blood after a drunken stoush between the two men.

    The incredible amount of money offered to Falcons young gun

    premium_icon The incredible amount of money offered to Falcons young gun

    News Tino Fa'asuamaleaui is the young player in demand.

    Heartbroken mum's tribute to 'gorgeous' son killed on road

    premium_icon Heartbroken mum's tribute to 'gorgeous' son killed on road

    News Police investigations ongoing as mum mourns 'clever, funny' son

    Water contamination scare under investigation

    premium_icon Water contamination scare under investigation

    News Defence Department will carry out a detailed environmental study