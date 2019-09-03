Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
File image of a ocean view motel room
File image of a ocean view motel room Ashleigh Howarth
Crime

Man fails to pay for five hotel nights at beachside units

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
3rd Sep 2019 4:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who failed to pay a $1000 hotel room bill has a 10-page criminal record.

Dale Douglas Chellingsworth, 45, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday to one count of fraud.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said Chellingsworth asked to stay at Seaspray Waterfront Holiday Units in Yeppoon for one night on November 30.

She said he then asked each day to stay one more night for four more nights, before leaving without paying the tariff of $200 a night.

Defence lawyer Pierre Lammersdorf said Chellingsworth was on a disability pension after breaking his back in a scaffolding accident six years ago.

He said his client claimed he had recently been diagnosed with oesophagus and lung cancer with an eight-month prognosis, but had no medical documents at court.

Magistrate Cameron Press sentenced Chellingsworth to a five-month prison term with immediate parole and ordered him to pay $1000 restitution.

rockhampton magistrates court seaspray waterfront holiday units tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Rates shock as some Gympie bills surge 8%

    premium_icon Rates shock as some Gympie bills surge 8%

    Council News Blaming new land values for surge a 'poor excuse', ratepayer says.

    Mayor fails to even once keep region's rate rises to CPI

    premium_icon Mayor fails to even once keep region's rate rises to CPI

    News This is the despite the promises he made in his election campaign

    Woman charged with cruelty after sickening find in Goomeri

    premium_icon Woman charged with cruelty after sickening find in Goomeri

    News Public help has undoubtedly saved the dog's life: police

    UPDATE: What started Southside bushfire, now contained

    premium_icon UPDATE: What started Southside bushfire, now contained

    News Smoke is affecting the area, residents should close windows