Man faces trial by jury for alleged rape in Gympie this week

A trial began in Gympie District Court this week as a man stands accused of rape and sexual assault.

A trial began in Gympie District Court this week as a man stands accused of rape and sexual assault.

THE fate of a Gympie man accused of raping a woman in 2016 now rests in the hands of a jury.

Facing the Gympie District Court yesterday, Ngithe Lewis Pearce, 31, pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape and one count of unlawful and indecent assault (sexual assault) of a woman.

A jury was empanelled and a trial commenced, which is expected to last several days.

The court heard the alleged offences occurred on or about August 7, 2016, in Rainbow Beach.

Shortly after the alleged offences, the court heard the complainant told her mother, father, a childhood friend and then reported it to police and an investigation began.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

The prosecution told the District Court yesterday Mr Pearce had been spoken to a “number of times” and had “initially lied” to police and said nothing happened sexually between him and the complainant.

It was heard that in a later interview, he told police something sexual had happened, but that it was consensual and instigated by the complainant.

The trial continues today.