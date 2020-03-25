Man faces serious jail time

HIGHER COURT: Serious jail awaits a Gympie man when he appears in Gympie District Court later this year.

HIGHER COURT: Serious jail awaits a Gympie man when he appears in Gympie District Court later this year.

A SERIAL burglary, fraud and driving offender faces serious jail time after pleading guilty to 33 serious charges in Gympie Magistrates Court.

Gympie magistrate Chris Callaghan told Craig Wilson, 43, of Gympie the magistrates court jurisdiction did not have enough sentencing power to adequately deal with Wilson’s offences.

Mr Callaghan said Wilson had pleaded guilty to 12 offences of entering a dwelling and committing offences, one of entering with criminal intent, one of attempted fraud, one each of failing to dispose of a drug utensil properly and possessing a utensil, failing to appear in court, wilful damage, obstructing police, trespass, two of unlawfully using motor vehicles, four of disqualified driving, four of fraud and three of unlicensed driving.

In uncontested police submissions, the court was told Wilson’s dishonesty offences involved property valued at more than $31,000.

Wilson pleaded guilty to all charges but, towards the end of his court appearance, by video link from jail, told Mr Callaghan he “didn’t even do some of those f...... things.”

“Just because a person pleads guilty …,” he began, as Mr Callaghan told him he had pleaded guilty and would be dealt with in a higher court.

Mr Callaghan said his court was only able to impose a maximum sentence of three years jails, which he said was inadequate.

He committed Wilson to the District Court for sentencing and remanded him to appear back in the Gympie Magistrates Court on November 30, for the less serious offences, in case they were not also dealt with in the District Court.