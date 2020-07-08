Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg Court House.
Bundaberg Court House.
News

Man faces charges for taking home printers from work

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
8th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has received a good behaviour bond after he stole four printers to save them from the tip.

Robert John Doe, 51, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to one count of stealing by clerks and servants.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court the offending happened between August 2017 and January 2019 when Doe was employed at Wide Bay IT.

The court heard Doe had worked with the business between that time.

On January 10 police were contacted by the manager of the business, who said Doe was in possession of property belonging to the Wide Bay IT.

On January 14, police searched Doe's home where they found four printers.

Doe told police he thought the printers were going to be thrown away and was saving the others from going to the dump.

Sgt Klaassen said Doe only had permission to take one printer.

Doe's lawyer Rian Dwyer told the court since the printers had been returned the printers had been used for spare parts.

Mr Dwyer said it had been 33 years since his client's last offence.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Doe's plea of guilty and lack of history.

Doe received a $500 good behaviour bond for 12 months.

More Stories

buncourt buncrime bundaberg court bundaberg crime bundaberg magistrates court
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        380 jobs created as Caboolture to Gympie projects roll out

        premium_icon 380 jobs created as Caboolture to Gympie projects roll out

        News The $1 billion Cooroy to Curra Section D project set to commence construction this year.

        ‘Punk’ Mary River turtle benefits from $20k grant

        premium_icon ‘Punk’ Mary River turtle benefits from $20k grant

        Environment Save the Mary River Co-ordingating Group receives $20k grant

        • 8th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Surprise shift in key Gympie industries ends years of growth

        premium_icon Surprise shift in key Gympie industries ends years of growth

        News Surge in mining revealed in data which shows even before COVID-19, our local...

        Probation for drunk mum who ran amok at Gympie Maccas

        premium_icon Probation for drunk mum who ran amok at Gympie Maccas

        News The 38-year-old mother of three was asked to move on after doing the splits and...