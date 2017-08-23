28°
Man escapes from wreck after rollover

scott kovacevic
| 23rd Aug 2017 1:07 PM
Emergency crews have responded to a single car crash.
Emergency crews have responded to a single car crash. Bev Lacey

A MAN has escaped with reportedly minor injuries after his 4WD rolled over north of Woolooga this morning.

It is understood the man, who was the only person in the car, removed himself from the car after it crashed.

It is believed the crash happened while he was driving along a dirt stretch of Brooweena Woolooga Rd, about 2km north of Running Creek Bridge about 10.30am.

A police spokesman said they were told when notified about the crash it had happened near a section where "a lot of other accidents occur".

A Queensland Ambulance Services media spokeswoman said the man suffered an injury to his arm, but opted to take himself to hospital.

Gympie Times

Topics:  crash gympie crash qas woolooga

