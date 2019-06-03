Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACQ Life Flight Rescue helicopter.
RACQ Life Flight Rescue helicopter. mike knott
News

Man drowns snorkelling near Lady Elliot Island

liana walker
Mikayla Haupt
by and
3rd Jun 2019 6:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN in his 60s has drowned while snorkelling in the waters near Lady Elliot Island this afternoon.

The Bundaburg-based RACQ Lifeflight RescueHhelicopter was called to the western beach of the island at 1.53pm.

Bundaberg Police Inspector Pat Swindells confirmed one man had drowned.

Police are expected to head over to the island at first light.

A 60-year-old woman was also treated at the scene for a near-drowning. She was flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

drowning lady elliot island near drowning
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'We've lost a legend': Gympie mourns business icon

    premium_icon 'We've lost a legend': Gympie mourns business icon

    News Tributes are flowing for a popular Gympie businessman who "would give anybody the shirt off his back.”

    • 3rd Jun 2019 5:06 PM
    Family’s terror after dingo attack nightmare

    premium_icon Family’s terror after dingo attack nightmare

    News “As soon as I got from me to you away, the dingo let go of him.”