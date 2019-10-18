Man drowns on Moreton Island

A MAN been pulled from the water off Moreton Island earlier today has died.

The man was swimming near Tangalooma when the Queensland Ambulance Service was called about 10.15am.

In a separate incident, a man aged in his 50s is critical after he got into trouble while snorkelling at Buddina on the Sunshine Coast.

The QAS was called just after 11am. The man was put into a boat and brought to shore where paramedics were waiting.

He was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.