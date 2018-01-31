Menu
Man drives trailer fully ablaze down Bruce Hwy, caught on dash cam

DRAMATIC vision from a Queensland Police Service vehicle's dashcam has shown the moment a man was intercepted driving with his trailer fully ablaze on the Bruce Highway.

In the early hours of January 18, police received information that a trailer that was being towed by a Holden Rodeo had caught fire on the Bruce Highway between Colosseum and Miriam Vale.

Just before 3am, police observed the vehicle travelling north with the burning trailer which was leaving burning debris on the highway and was causing sparks and flames to be sprayed all over the highway.

The trailer did not have any wheels and was being dragged along the highway.

The officer activated his car's lights and sirens in an attempt to get the driver to pull over, however he kept driving.

The driver finally pulled over at the intersection of the Bruce Highway and Dovedale Road.

Police received further information to suggest the driver had travelled approximately 20 kilometres along the Bruce Highway whilst fully engulfed in flames, causing burning debris to be littered across the highway which set multiple spot fires along adjoining bushland.

The 49-year-old male driver from Kybong is assisting police with their investigations into the matter.

