Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jay David Wilson shaped up to police officers during an incident at an Emu Park home.
Jay David Wilson shaped up to police officers during an incident at an Emu Park home.
News

Man drinks two litres of bourbon, assaults mate

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
28th Nov 2019 5:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN Emu Park man who assaulted a good friend and then shaped up to police admitted to being fuelled by "almost two litres of bourbon".

Jay David Wilson was at home drinking with his mate on November 1 when police were called to a disturbance at the Archer Street residence about 8pm.

Wilson had punched his buddy a number of times.

After police arrived, Wilson approached the victim's girlfriend and officers positioned themselves between the two and told him to calm down.

Wilson continued to yell and then shaped up to officers with clenched fists before they took him to the ground and handcuffed him.

Wilson was taken to Yeppoon police station and when asked about the assault, he told police that he thought the victim had stolen from him but he couldn't be sure.

In Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday, the 36-year-old pleaded guilty to unlawful assault and obstructing police.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale asked Wilson, who represented himself in court, if he'd been drinking on the day of the incident.

He made the startling admission: "Yeah, I had a fair bit, about two litres of bourbon."

Ms Beckinsale responded: "Well that's no good for anyone.

"I mean you could end up unconscious from that, let alone getting into a fight.

"Once you start swinging punches when you're that drunk...people end up here having seriously hurt people, or even end up in the higher courts from more serious charges."

Wilson was fined $900.

jay david wilson
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        6 names on today’s Gympie court lists

        premium_icon 6 names on today’s Gympie court lists

        News The people due to appear in Gympie court today for a range of different reasons.

        Dog causes horrific crash on Burnett Hwy

        premium_icon Dog causes horrific crash on Burnett Hwy

        News ‘Haven’t gone airborne, but it was close’: Couple in horror smash

        Warning to bargain hunters sussing out ‘hail cars’

        premium_icon Warning to bargain hunters sussing out ‘hail cars’

        Weather The RACQ has warned car buyers looking for a bargain to beware of “hail sales”...