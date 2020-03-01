Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic photo of fireworks.
Generic photo of fireworks.
Crime

Man dismembered in fireworks explosion

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
1st Mar 2020 9:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has sustained serious injuries following an explosion at a property southeast of Grafton overnight.

About 8.40pm on Saturday night, emergency services were called to a house on Wooli Road, Pillar Valley, about 34km southeast of Grafton, following reports a man had been injured while handling fireworks.

Police have been told a man was holding a firework that was alight, before it exploded, causing the loss of three fingers, burns and lacerations.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the 40-year-old man at the scene, before he was flown to Gold Coast Hospital in a stable condition.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

An empty box of fireworks, as well as casings and wrappers, were seized at the scene and will undergo forensic examination.

Investigations are continuing, and anyone with information is urged to contact Coffs/Clarence police or crime stoppers

clarence crime editors picks firework explosion pillar valley
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two Coast powerhouses spark Cooloola Heat side

        premium_icon Two Coast powerhouses spark Cooloola Heat side

        News Four gun players have joined the Heat with a grand final berth on the cards.

        Tributes flow for beloved former Gympie councillor

        premium_icon Tributes flow for beloved former Gympie councillor

        News Community stalwart passed away earlier this month.

        Kilkivan aged care push gathers steam

        premium_icon Kilkivan aged care push gathers steam

        News $10,000 donation, documentary film and packed meeting show passion for the...

        New face announces Gympie election bid

        premium_icon New face announces Gympie election bid

        News ‘Whether or not things happen behind closed doors, the bottom line is they really...