A man has died and a woman was taken to hospital following a double stabbing on Tongariro Terrace, Bidwill.
Man dies, woman wounded in double stabbing

by Ben Pike
30th May 2020 3:47 PM
A man has died and a woman was wounded in the stomach in a double stabbing in Sydney's west on Saturday.

Emergency services were called to a house on Tongariro Terrace, Bidwill about 12.45pm and found the woman, aged in her 20s, outside the home with stab wounds to her stomach.

When police entered the house, they found a man, who aged in his 20s, with stab wounds to his chest. He died at the scene.

The woman was treated by paramedics before being taken to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition.

NSW Police confirmed the pair are known to each other and they are investigating how the horrific incident unfolded.

