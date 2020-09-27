Menu
A man has died and three children were flown to hospital following a crash west of Gympie yesterday afternoon.
News

Man dies, three children flown to hospital

Maddie Manwaring
27th Sep 2020 8:19 AM
A MAN has died and three children have been admitted to hospital after a car struck a tree west of Gympie on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened south of Goomeri on the Burnett Highway about 1.45pm, with the 30-year-old Ipswich man trapped in the car.

A rescue helicopter was sent from Brisbane, but the man suffered critical injuries and died at the scene.

One primary-school-aged girl was flown to Queensland Children’s Hospital in a serious condition with pelvic and abdominal injuries.

Two young girls, one infant and one preschool-aged, were also flown to Queensland Children’s Hospital with no major injuries for precautionary measures.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Gympie Times

