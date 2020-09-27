Man dies, three children flown to hospital
A MAN has died and three children have been admitted to hospital after a car struck a tree west of Gympie on Saturday afternoon.
The crash happened south of Goomeri on the Burnett Highway about 1.45pm, with the 30-year-old Ipswich man trapped in the car.
A rescue helicopter was sent from Brisbane, but the man suffered critical injuries and died at the scene.
One primary-school-aged girl was flown to Queensland Children’s Hospital in a serious condition with pelvic and abdominal injuries.
Two young girls, one infant and one preschool-aged, were also flown to Queensland Children’s Hospital with no major injuries for precautionary measures.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.