Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CRIME SCENE: WORKPLACE ACCIDENT DECEASED - LINDFIE
CRIME SCENE: WORKPLACE ACCIDENT DECEASED - LINDFIE
News

Man dies in woodchipper work accident

by Yoni Bashan
7th Sep 2019 2:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has died in a workplace incident involving a woodchipper on Sydney's north shore this morning.

Police said the man had been working on Kochia Lane in the suburb of Lindfield about 8:30am.

Police are investigating the man’s death. Picture: Monique Harmer
Police are investigating the man’s death. Picture: Monique Harmer

 

Police at the scene of the fatality. Picture: Monique Harmer
Police at the scene of the fatality. Picture: Monique Harmer

Pictures taken at the scene indicate a number of lopped tree branches were being put through the woodchipper at the time of the incident.

The man is understood to have been one of several people operating the machinery.

Forensic officers are continuing to conduct inquiries on Kochia Lane with officers from North Shore Police Area Command.

SafeWork NSW will also assist with the investigation.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

More Stories

man dead safework nsw woodchipper death

Top Stories

    What is Rattler Railway Company's relationship to council?

    premium_icon What is Rattler Railway Company's relationship to council?

    News LETTER: Ratepayers funding the Rattler deserve to know the full story of the RRC, how many people it employs, what are it obligations and more

    ULTIMATE GUIDE: 47 things to do in the Gympie region

    premium_icon ULTIMATE GUIDE: 47 things to do in the Gympie region

    News There's something on here for everyone, old and young

    Controversial Teewah Beach cuts may not be far away

    premium_icon Controversial Teewah Beach cuts may not be far away

    Environment Key Gympie, Noosa council personnel endorse controversial plan.

    Young gun Gympie Cats centre wins best and fairest

    premium_icon Young gun Gympie Cats centre wins best and fairest

    News Best and fairest Cats centre looking for grand final win