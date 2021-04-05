Menu
Man dies in Qld hospital after COVID complications

by Janelle Miles
6th Apr 2021 5:46 PM
A 77-year-old man has died in the Redcliffe Hospital due to COVID-19 complications.

Queensland Health said the man, a dual Papua New Guinea/UK national, had been transported by medivac from PNG to Queensland on March 28 after his condition worsened.

The man died at Redcliffe Hospital. Picture: Renae Droop
He had been cared for in the Redcliffe Hospital's intensive care unit since his arrival and he died on Monday.

Queensland Health offered its condolences to the man's family.

"PNG is one of Queensland's closest neighbours, and when we can offer support to our neighbours, we can, and we will," a spokesman said.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, aeromedical crews have transferred a number of COVID positive, and potentially COVID positive patients, to Queensland."

As the man was diagnosed in PNG, his death will not be included in Queensland's statistics.

Six Queenslanders have died of COVID-19. The state's last death was in April last year.

Meanwhile, fragments of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, have been detected at the Capalaba, Maroochydore and Maryborough wastewater treatment plants.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said it was more important than ever for people to get tested for the virus if they developed symptoms.

"Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, fatigue, diarrhoea, nausea or vomiting, and loss of taste or smell," Dr Young said.

Dr Jeannette Young pictured at Redcliffe Hospital on Saturday. Picture: Annette Dew
"As we've seen over the past couple of weeks, we're still in this pandemic and we can't be complacent.

"It is critical we detect any cases that we may not be aware of as quickly as possible through our testing system."


