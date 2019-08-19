Menu
News; Giru farms have been taken out due to a big blowout in the Haughton River, Cane train tracks have been washed out.
Man dies in early morning incident with cane train

by Alicia Nally
19th Aug 2019 10:25 AM
Police will prepare a report for the coroner after the death of a mill worker on a Far North street over the weekend.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a man was seen via CCTV walking around Tully throughout Friday night before disappearing from view about 12.30am Saturday.

Police were called to an incident on Murray St at 6.30am when cane train drivers discovered a man's body near train tracks.

Police believe they man could have been under the influence of alcohol and decided to sleep on or near the tracks before being hit by a train about 3.30am.

Officers will prepare a report for the coroner.

Tully Sugar company secretary Nathan Holmes said the company was "cooperating with the police investigation into the death of our employee and providing appropriate support to our employees at this difficult time, including general counseling and individual as required".

