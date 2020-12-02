Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
EMERALD: A man has died following a single vehicle rollover .
EMERALD: A man has died following a single vehicle rollover .
News

Emerald man dies after car ploughs into tree

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
2nd Dec 2020 6:48 AM | Updated: 8:17 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 8.15AM: A 48-year-old man has died after the car he was travelling in crashed into a tree at Emerald this morning.

Police said initial investigations suggested the Emerald man's Toyota 86 coupe failed to negotiate a bend on Amethyst Rd and crashed into a tree before 3am.

He died at the scene.

Investigations into the crash are continuing.

Anyone with information for police should phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.  

More stories:

SPEED: Lives destroyed in seconds

SILENT KILLER: 'It just looked like a sleeping baby'

Mum to ambos at crash: 'Tell my kids I love them'

INITIAL 7AM: A MAN has died after a single vehicle rollover in Emerald in the early hours of today.

Emergency services were called to a single vehicle rollover on Amethyst Dr and River Rd at 2.56am.

Paramedics treated a man at the scene for critical injuries.

This morning it was confirmed he had died.

Police were unable to provide any more details, including his age and location, at this stage.

editors picks emerald ambulance emerald crash emergency response road traffic crash
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        19yo breaks aerial off car in drunken Melbourne Cup tirade

        Premium Content 19yo breaks aerial off car in drunken Melbourne Cup tirade

        News The Rainbow Beach man fronted Gympie court for his alcohol-fuelled actions in the hours following this year’s race that stops the nation

        Fish and chip shop trainee stole from colleague’s wallet

        Premium Content Fish and chip shop trainee stole from colleague’s wallet

        News The 23-year-old Gympie trainee took the money despite knowing he was on CCTV

        Anger over ‘diabolic’ Fraser Island fire bungle

        Premium Content Anger over ‘diabolic’ Fraser Island fire bungle

        News ‘Anger growing’ over Fraser Island bushfire bungle

        Warning as ‘very, very hot’ heatwave continues to cook state

        Premium Content Warning as ‘very, very hot’ heatwave continues to cook state

        Weather Queensland heatwave expected to continue until next week