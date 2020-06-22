Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AIRCRAFT CRASH: Ambulance and police services were called to a fatal aircraft crash this morning.
AIRCRAFT CRASH: Ambulance and police services were called to a fatal aircraft crash this morning.
News

Man dies in aircraft crash near Longreach

Timothy Cox
22nd Jun 2020 4:45 PM | Updated: 7:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN died this morning in a light aircraft crash at a property near Yaraka, south of Longreach.

Paramedics were called at 8.26am to a "light aircraft incident" that killed a 25-year-old.

At 9.40am, police were also tasked to the scene at Emmet Yaraka Road.

Queensland Police Service Longreach Patrol Group Inspector Julia Cook said the man had died by the time witnesses reached him, ABC radio reported. 

"It seems that he was mustering and there was some issues with the gyro copter and he's crashed very suddenly," she said. 

"It's a tragic scene." 

She told ABC Radio that the "witnesses have been very strong" and "tried to do the best they can". 

Police are preparing a report for the coroner.

Central Queensland News

Just In

    How Pink saved her marriage

    How Pink saved her marriage
    • 22nd Jun 2020 6:10 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Three injured in forest rollover near Gympie

        premium_icon UPDATE: Three injured in forest rollover near Gympie

        News Paramedics remain on scene at the Toolara Forest crash

        Victoria lockout: Premier says National Cabinet to decide

        premium_icon Victoria lockout: Premier says National Cabinet to decide

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk provides update on COVID-19 cases

        Gympie councillors to vote on $1400 pay rise

        premium_icon Gympie councillors to vote on $1400 pay rise

        News Councillors’ wages are being put front and centre at this week's meeting

        Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        premium_icon Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        News We're offering a special deal to ensure the future of our news