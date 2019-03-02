Menu
Dog attack in Tregear has led to a death. Picture: 7 News
Crime

Man dies after dog attack

2nd Mar 2019 11:03 AM

A MAN has died in hospital five weeks after he was attacked by two dogs while visiting a home in Sydney's west.

The 40-year-old man suffered multiple bites when he was mauled at the Tregear property on January 24 and went into cardiac arrest.

He had injuries to his ears, face, abdomen and chest.

The man had to be resuscitated and received a blood transfusion before being placed in an induced coma and taken to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition. He died on Friday afternoon.

A 39-year-old woman and her 10-year-old daughter were treated for minor injuries after they were also bitten.

Neighbours who tried to help were seen by NSW Ambulance paramedics covered in the blood of the victims.

They were commended for the efforts and attempts to bring the animals under control.

The dogs, described on their registration as American Staffordshire terriers, were sedated at the scene with the assistance of RSCPA NSW inspectors and surrendered to the local council.

They were both euthanised the following day, as reported by News Corp's Blacktown Advocate.

dog attack editors picks fatality hospital pet ownership

