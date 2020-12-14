Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man who allegedly stabbed a police dog and slashed an officer has died after being tasered.
A man who allegedly stabbed a police dog and slashed an officer has died after being tasered.
Crime

Man who allegedly stabbed police dog dies after taser

by Danielle O’Neal
14th Dec 2020 5:39 AM | Updated: 6:23 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man tasered by police after he allegedly stabbed a police dog and slashed an officer has suffered a medical episode and died.

Police were called to an alleged break and enter at a home on Warana Ave at Mount Lofty, Toowoomba about 6.50pm.

Minutes later, a police dog was stabbed and his handler, a 32-year-old senior constable from the Darling Downs dog squad, was slashed across the face.

A 31-year-old man, who was allegedly involved in the break and enter, was subsequently tasered.

Police say he was arrested and treated at the scene, but had a medical episode on the way to hospital.

CPR was performed but the man was pronounced dead at St Vincent's Hospital about 8pm.

The injured policeman received treatment for minor stab wounds.

Police Dog Turbo was taken to a local vet where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

The Coroner has been advised and the Ethical Standards Command is investigating.

Originally published as Man dies after police taser

More Stories

Show More
death in custody editors picks mt lofty toowoomba

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cyclone-like conditions coming as 500mm dumped on southeast

        Premium Content Cyclone-like conditions coming as 500mm dumped on southeast

        Weather Southeast Queensland residents have been warned to brace for cyclone-like conditions as a big wet continues to drench areas from Bundaberg to northern NSW.

        Why Gympie council paid a liquor lobbyist almost $5k

        Premium Content Why Gympie council paid a liquor lobbyist almost $5k

        News A Sunshine Coast-based lobbyist was engaged by Gympie Regional Council in the...

        Young man killed in wet weather crash tragedy

        Premium Content Young man killed in wet weather crash tragedy

        Breaking Police are appealing for anyone that may have dasham footage

        Jerome slams Hartwig’s rebuke of Dodt’s cartoon as hypocritical

        Premium Content Jerome slams Hartwig’s rebuke of Dodt’s cartoon as...

        News ‘Defamed in every possible way”: former mayoral candidate Tim Jerome said he...