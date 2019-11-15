Menu
A man has died after he smashed into a timber trailer on Nambour Connection Rd this morning. Photo: John McCutcheon
Breaking

Teacher dies after 'horrific' crash on major Coast road

Ashley Carter
15th Nov 2019 9:08 AM | Updated: 10:47 AM
A HIGH school teacher has died this morning after a "horrific" crash on Nambour Connection Rd.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics and emergency services were called to the crash about 8am and treated the man for critical injuries at the scene.

A witness, who described the scene as "horrific", told the Daily it appeared the car crashed into the back of a trailer carrying timber, which was parked on the side of the road.

"There is a semi-trailer parked on the side of the road without the prime mover," he said. "The trailer was loaded with telegraph poles and this car has ploughed into the back of it."

A man has died following a crash at Nambour this morning. Photo: WIN News
The witness said one of his workmates saw the crash unfold.

"He said the Nissan X-Trail didn't even slow down, it hit the back of the truck doing about 80km/h," he said.

A source from Nambour State College told the Daily a staff member had died in the crash and the school had been  notified.

The Year 12 farewell ceremony has been cancelled due to the crash, the source said.

Nambour Connection Rd is delayed heading south towards Nambour and drivers are being urged to proceed with caution.

Tributes are flowing for the teacher, who's being described as a "lovely" man who would be sorely missed by students.

