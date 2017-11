The man had been clearing wood from a driveway when he fell into a woodchipper. Picture: File photo

A MAN has died a horrific death after falling into a woodchipper while clearing a driveway near Gympie.

The 54-year-old was working on a rural property at Goomboorian about 7.40pm on Sunday when he fell into the machine.

He died instantly.

Police and workplace health and safety officials are investigating.