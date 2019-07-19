Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
It is understood the man walked onto the road and was hit by a truck.
It is understood the man walked onto the road and was hit by a truck.
News

Man dies after crash at Little River

19th Jul 2019 9:17 AM

A MAN has died after he was hit by a truck west of Melbourne this morning. 

The Geelong Advertiser reported that it was understood the man walked onto the Princes Fwy at Little River at about 2.45am, when he was hit by an oncoming truck. 

The truck driver stopped at the scene to assist, but the man died at the scene. 

Police are investigating the incident and circumstances have not yet been established. 

The freeway was closed for a time but all lanes have now reopened. 

death fatality princes freeway truck truck driver victoria
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    REVEALED: How to get a job at Gympie's Coffee Club

    premium_icon REVEALED: How to get a job at Gympie's Coffee Club

    News New franchisee says he only wants to employ locals

    Blue skies for Rainbow Beach Family Fishing Classic

    premium_icon Blue skies for Rainbow Beach Family Fishing Classic

    News New beach and plenty of fish to kick off a big week of competition

    Political analyst: '$250m a year driving past Gympie's door'

    premium_icon Political analyst: '$250m a year driving past Gympie's door'

    News 'Help yourself,' Gympie businesses told, because no-one else will