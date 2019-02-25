Menu
Police investigation: circumstances surrounding the crash are still unknown. Tony Martin
Man dies after car hits tree in early morning crash

24th Feb 2019 11:00 PM | Updated: 25th Feb 2019 6:00 AM
A 69-year-old-man has died after a single-vehicle crash near Byron Bay yesterday.

NSW Police said just before 3.15am yesterday, emergency services were called to Hinterland Way, near the intersection of Coolamon Scenic Drive, St Helena, about 10km west of Byron Bay, after a Volkswagen Golf left the road and hit a tree.

The driver, was located unresponsive by passing motorists and died at the scene.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District attended and inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash continue.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

