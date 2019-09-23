Teen dies after car flips, crashes into tree

The man was trapped in the car and was treated for critical injuries before he died at the scene. Photo: Contributed

The man was trapped in the car and was treated for critical injuries before he died at the scene. Photo: Contributed

A 19-YEAR-OLD man has died after his car flipped and crashed into a tree in the Sunshine Coast's south overnight.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said about 9.30pm, the man's car was travelling south on Beerburrum Rd at Elimbah when it left the road, crossed an embankment, overturned and crashed into a tree.

Police have closed Pumicstone Road and Steve Irwin Way in Elimbah due to a traffic crash. Police are on scene and are diverting traffic southbound onto Beerburrm Woodford Road. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/J989JyPqm5 — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) September 22, 2019

The man was entrapped in the car and was treated for critical injuries by paramedics, including Critical Care, before he died at the scene.

Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage or any information to come forward.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.