Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Forensic Crash Unit officers are investigating a fatal crash in Maroochydore earlier this month.
Forensic Crash Unit officers are investigating a fatal crash in Maroochydore earlier this month.
Breaking

Man dies after being struck down on Coast road

Amber Hooker
17th Jul 2020 9:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Scrubby Creek man has died in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a Maroochydore road earlier in July.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the 38-year-old man was crossing Horton Parade on Sunday, July 5, when he was involved in the crash.

He suffered serious injuries and was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

However, he died on Thursday.

Man critically injured after being hit by ute on major road

Forensic Crash Unit officers are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who may have dashcam footage to contact police.

Investigations are continuing.

Provide information to police at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting and fill out the online suspicious activity form.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers via crimestoppersqld.com.au

Quote this reference number: QP2001396907 within the online suspicious activity form.

Community Newsletter SignUp
fatal crash sunshine coast forensic crash unit maroochydore pedestrian crash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie Times has its own digital edition

        premium_icon Gympie Times has its own digital edition

        News IT’S BACK: It’s easy to read and in a familiar, 16-page, flip-book format

        FATAL CRASH: More details emerge after highway tragedy

        premium_icon FATAL CRASH: More details emerge after highway tragedy

        News The crash happened on the Bruce Highway at Tiaro

        20-year-old convicted of sex crime in Gympie CBD

        premium_icon 20-year-old convicted of sex crime in Gympie CBD

        News Court hears man took advantage of girl six years younger than himself

        4 people face charges in Gympie court today

        premium_icon 4 people face charges in Gympie court today

        News The wheels of justice continue turning at today’s District Court sitting