Forensic Crash Unit officers are investigating a fatal crash in Maroochydore earlier this month.

A Scrubby Creek man has died in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a Maroochydore road earlier in July.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the 38-year-old man was crossing Horton Parade on Sunday, July 5, when he was involved in the crash.

He suffered serious injuries and was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

However, he died on Thursday.

Forensic Crash Unit officers are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who may have dashcam footage to contact police.

Investigations are continuing.

Quote this reference number: QP2001396907



Quote this reference number: QP2001396907 within the online suspicious activity form.