Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FATAL: A 23-year-old man has died after being hit by a ute late on Saturday night.
FATAL: A 23-year-old man has died after being hit by a ute late on Saturday night. Contributed
Breaking

Man dies after being hit by car

Geordi Offord
by
22nd Apr 2019 7:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TWENTY-THREE year old man has died after being hit by a car late Saturday night.

Officers were to called to the Childers Rd and Kingswood Way intersection at Elliot before midnight on Saturday after a man was run over by a ute.

The man was treated for injuries at the scene before being transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a critical condition.

He was pronounced deceased yesterday afternoon.

The Forensic Crash Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

bundaberg fatal police qas qps
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Butt-eating Gympie turtle sparks litterbug outrage

    premium_icon Butt-eating Gympie turtle sparks litterbug outrage

    News 'You'd think smokers would be minding their p's and q's a little bit more closely, especially given they're upset about the legislation already.'

    Tireless Gympie volunteer up for top Queensland gong

    premium_icon Tireless Gympie volunteer up for top Queensland gong

    News He's helped raise over $370K for Gympie Hospital.

    Law career beckons for gifted Gympie graduate

    premium_icon Law career beckons for gifted Gympie graduate

    News Callum becomes the fifth member of his family to graduate from USC.