Police and paramedics on scene of dog bite at Labrador. Photo: Jerad Williams
News

Man dies after argument over dog attack

by Greg Stolz
15th Feb 2019 3:12 PM
Subscriber only

A GOLD Coast man has died from a "medical episode" after an argument erupted over his dog attacking a neighbour.

A woman aged in her 50s was bitten by the dog on Kenyon Road at Southport just after 11am today.

The attack is believed to have sparked an argument with the dog's owner, a man in his 60s, who suffered a 'medical episode' and died.

Police and paramedics on scene of dog bite at Labrador. Photo: Jerad Williams


The woman was assessed by paramedics but declined to be taken to hospital.

Gold Coast City Council officers have seized the dog, a Staffordshire terrier cross.

"Officers have seized a dog as part of the investigation and are assisting police with their enquiries," a council spokeswoman said.

Police are investigating.

