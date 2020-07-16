Man destroys Macca’s sign, causes $3k damage

Daniel Pope ploughed down a McDonald’s sign after his hand cramped up at the wheel.

A man who ploughed down a McDonald's sign and caused almost $3000 worth of damage has also faced other charges in court including driving on methamphetamine.

Daniel Pope pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Thursday to seven charges including drug driving and contravening a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Stu Lydford told the court Pope had committed a number of offences over the past year, including a fuel drive off at Forest Glen, drug driving with meth in his system and "spinning poetry" to a victim in a domestic violence order.

He had since paid restitution to the service station.

The court heard Pope crashed his car into a McDonald's sign at Sippy Downs on October 24, last year, after his hand "cramped up".

It heard the crash happened after a long day at work and Pope was unable to turn at the lights.

"The red thing fell on top of me and I freaked out," Pope chuckled in court.

"I shouldn't be laughing."

The court heard $2915 of damage was done to the sign, which McDonald's claimed through insurance.

Pope was also charged with drug driving on November 18 after returning a positive roadside drug test for methamphetamine.

The court heard Pope also breached two domestic violence contravention orders when he messaged his former partner "poetry" on an occasion, described as "love letters," saying how much he missed her and how much better she was at everything than his current partner.

"This was always going to be a breach," Senior Sergeant Lydford said.

"It wasn't threatening, he was just having a vent."

Pope told the court he apologised for the second breach as after seeing a photo of the victim on Facebook "getting on the piss," he commented "all I see is trash".

His comment was deleted.

Pope's lawyer Jacob Pruden asked for his client to receive the minimum disqualification period.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist fined Pope $1600 and disqualified him from driving for three months.