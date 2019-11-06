Man denies molesting his cousin over eight years

Man accused of sexually abusing his cousin over eight years.

A MAN is accused of sexually abusing his much younger cousin for eight years at Sarina.

He has pleaded not guilty in Mackay District Court to nine offences including rape, maintaining a relationship with a child and indecent treatment of a child under 12.

"The case you're about to hear is about child sexual abuse," Crown prosecutor Gelma Meoli told the six-man, six-woman jury.

The court heard the child had been aged two to 10 years and the accused man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is aged between 20 to 29 years.

"The prosecution case is that (the accused) over a period of about eight years routinely and continually offended against his much younger cousin," Ms Meoli said.

She told the court the two had been living in the same home when the alleged repeated offending occurred - which included touching and actual sex acts on the young child.

"He told her on occasion if she didn't do what he asked her to do he would tell her mother on her," Ms Meoli said.

She told the jury they would hear from five witnesses, but the child was "the most important witness in this trial because she is the only one who can tell you what happened to her".

Ms Meoli asked the jury to focus on the child because their decision depended on whether they believed her testimony.

The court was closed while her evidence was played for the court.

The trial continues today.