Man dead, woman fights for life after horror Easter crash

The scene of the horrific crash at Pacific Paradise on Easter Sunday.

The scene of the horrific crash at Pacific Paradise on Easter Sunday.

UPDATE:

A man has died and a woman is fighting for life after a horrific Easter Sunday crash on a busy Sunshine Coast road.

The tragedy occurred when the white Nissan SUV driven by the local couple in their late-60s crashed head-on into a tree on David Low Way about 7am on Easter Sunday.

Residents rushed out to help and firefighters used the jaws of life to cut the occupants free, in a desperate bid to save their lives.

The female passenger was rushed to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in serious, if not critical condition and was understood to be fighting for life, while the male driver tragically passed away.

Heavy rainfall, flash flooding risk as Bureau issues warning

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

Nearby residents Jamie and Laura Darragh have lived on David Low Way for 14 years.

They said it was the fourth serious crash on the bend near the intersection of David Low Way and Nungo Street in the past four months.

Laura and Jamie Darragh and their new baby. The couple say it is the fourth serious crash in four months on that bend.

"I was actually just in my shed hanging out some washing and I heard a bang and went 'please don't be my car, please don't be my car again'," Mrs Darragh said.

She said she slowly lifted the garage door up, walked out and saw the car had crashed into a tree across the road.

She said other neighbours were working desperately to try and help those inside the car.

"I walked out there, someone had come from that house (across the road)... he was in with the driver, like just over him trying to talk to get some response and they screamed out to me to call an ambulance so that's what I did," Mrs Darragh said.

"This is the fourth in four months and it always seems to be in the rain," she said.

One of the previous crashes had wiped out their car parked out the front of their home just before Christmas.

The scene of the horrific crash at Pacific Paradise on Easter Sunday.

Mr Darragh said the crashes usually involved cars coming from the Sunshine Motorway direction as people approached the bend at speed as traffic waited to turn across into Nungo Street.

The couple suggested the speed limit could be slowed to 50kmh in that stretch to give people more time to react at the bend.

"It's a fairly peaceful place around here usually," he said.

The pair said they were worried about a car coming through their front yard and into the garage with young children in the house including their six-month-old daughter.

The Forensic Crash Unit is continuing to investigate the cause of Sunday morning's fatal crash.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed next of kin had been notified this morning.

EARLIER:

A man and woman in their 60s have been rushed to hospital after a car crashed into a tree on David Low Way on Sunday morning.

The two people were rushed to Sunshine Coast University Hospital, one in a critical condition and one in a serious condition.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the crash happened about 7am and it forced the closure of David Low Way for about an hour.

Investigations into the crash were continuing.

More to come.