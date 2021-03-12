Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man dead outside supermarket for days

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
12th Mar 2021 9:26 AM

 

An elderly man was slumped dead in his car outside a busy Perth supermarket for four days before anyone found him.

The man's body was found bloodied in a four-wheel drive outside Herdsman Fresh in Perth's northern suburbs on Thursday morning.

The woman who made the grisly discovery said there had been a "considerable" amount of blood and the smell was impossible to miss.

CCTV footage has established the vehicle had been parked directly outside the entrance to the supermarket for four days after the man visited the store.

CCTV footage has revealed the man’s car had been parked outside the Herdsman Markets for four days before anyone realised. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Tony McDonough
CCTV footage has revealed the man’s car had been parked outside the Herdsman Markets for four days before anyone realised. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Tony McDonough

It's understood the windows of the car were heavily tinted, and workers at the market only began to notice a bad smell on Wednesday.

The woman who found the man, Melissa Sprlyan, told 7 NEWS she had raised the alarm after noticing the "unmissable" smell coming from the car.

"I'm still jittery," she said.

"I just can't believe … I was the one who had to advise staff. There was blood, quite a considerable amount, going into the drain."

She said she heard someone say the car hadn't moved since Sunday.

Police are still working to identify the man, and it's not clear yet whether he had been reported missing.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Originally published as Man dead outside supermarket for days

More Stories

car dead body death editors picks perth supermarket

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘With his brother now’: cruel twist in bus crash tragedy

        Premium Content ‘With his brother now’: cruel twist in bus crash tragedy

        News Tragedy has struck a Gympie family twice as a father, fighting for his life after a crash with a packed school bus, has now lost a second son to road horror

        LIST: Wild women behaving badly in Gympie region

        Premium Content LIST: Wild women behaving badly in Gympie region

        Crime From stealing Bunnings items to smashing a police station door, these 10 Gympie...

        Councils can now hike rates multiple times a year

        Premium Content Councils can now hike rates multiple times a year

        Politics Qld councils to be given powers to make multiple rates changes

        Virus warning issued for 50 Qld suburbs

        Virus warning issued for 50 Qld suburbs

        Health Covid-19 detected in four QLD wastewater plants covering 50 suburbs