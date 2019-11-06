Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police at the site of the stabbing. Picture: Twitter/@AirlieWalsh
Police at the site of the stabbing. Picture: Twitter/@AirlieWalsh
Crime

Man dead, one critical after stabbing at construction site

by Sarah McPhee
6th Nov 2019 2:20 PM

Members of the public are being told to stay away from an area in Sydney's inner west after a fatal stabbing.

NSW Police said one man has died and another man is in a critical condition after they were stabbed at a construction site in St Peters.

Emergency services were first notified about 1pm.

"NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the men, but despite their efforts, one man died at the scene," police said.

"A crime scene has been established and police are urging the public to avoid Short St and the Princes Highway."

An ambulance spokeswoman said one patient had been taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in nearby Camperdown in a critical condition with stab wounds.

A large-scale search is underway to locate a third man who officers were told fled the scene.

He is described as being Caucasian, about 180cm tall with a large build and shaved head.

He was last seen wearing a high-vis yellow shirt, long blue work pants and brown work boots.

Police are urging people not to approach the man but call triple-0 immediately if they see him.

It's believed the three men involved are known to each other.

 

 

 

St Peters from above. Picture: 7 News
St Peters from above. Picture: 7 News

 

 

There is a construction site in the area. Picture: 7 News
There is a construction site in the area. Picture: 7 News
police stabbing violence worksite

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie students not allowed to watch Cup as principal’s horse wins

        premium_icon Gympie students not allowed to watch Cup as principal’s horse...

        News It was a breathtaking moment for the entire Gympie community, but that was not enough to allow students to watch the race.

        P-plater loses 10 demerit points in Hwy police sting

        premium_icon P-plater loses 10 demerit points in Hwy police sting

        Crime WATCH: A p-plater has been stripped of 10 demerit points after allegedly hitting a...

        Who decided Gympie High kids couldn’t watch the Cup?

        premium_icon Who decided Gympie High kids couldn’t watch the Cup?

        News THE strong Gympie connections to the Melbourne Cup win have captured the...

        How the fire that threatened Teewah jumped a river

        premium_icon How the fire that threatened Teewah jumped a river

        News A volunteer firefighter has detailed how the raging Teewah bushfire started from an...