Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The man was found outside a home in Sydney’s northwest. Picture: 10News
The man was found outside a home in Sydney’s northwest. Picture: 10News
Crime

Man dead in Sydney stabbing

by Erin Lyons
16th Nov 2020 6:55 AM

Police are searching for the person responsible for the stabbing death of a man in Sydney's northwest on Sunday.

Officers were called to a home on Budgeree Road, Toongabbie, about 10.30pm where they found a 49-year-old man in the front yard of a home suffering multiple stab wounds to the chest.

He died at the scene.

A 49-year-old man died after being stabbed in the chest multiple times. Picture: 10News
A 49-year-old man died after being stabbed in the chest multiple times. Picture: 10News

The homicide squad has been called in and a crime scene was established.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Wentworth Avenue is closed in both directions between Ballandella and Barangaroo roads.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Man dead in Sydney stabbing

A crime scene is in place and police are on the hunt for the person responsible. Picture: 10News
A crime scene is in place and police are on the hunt for the person responsible. Picture: 10News

More Stories

Show More
death stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man charged with murder after dramatic arrest in Mackay

        Premium Content Man charged with murder after dramatic arrest in Mackay

        Crime Police have charged a man with murder after a body was found earlier this month. The wanted man was found more than 750km away in Mackay.

        4 Gympie eateries ordered to improve standards

        Premium Content 4 Gympie eateries ordered to improve standards

        News Businesses failing to comply with safety standards across the Gympie region.

        FOR SALE: 9 dream business opportunities in Gympie region

        Premium Content FOR SALE: 9 dream business opportunities in Gympie region

        News From historic hotels to management businesses near spectacular tourists hot spots...

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites