A man who died after a car chase through Springfield Lakes was driving a white ute. Picture: File image
Crime

Man dead after suburban car chase

by Cloe Read
20th Oct 2019 8:04 AM
A MAN has died following an alleged car chase and violent argument in Springfield Lakes, south-west of Brisbane, overnight. 

A 49-year-old man driving a white ute was chased along The Promenade by two 19-year-old men in a silver sedan about 10pm on Saturday 

Police say when the cars stopped the two younger men allegedly threatened the older man before striking him with an unknown object causing him to fall to the ground and lose consciousness. 

Despite emergency services attending, the 49-year-old died at the scene a short time later. 

The two men were allegedly seen leaving the scene in the white ute.

Police arrested them just before midnight at a residence in Atlantic St.

Police are urging anyone who was in the Springfield Lakes area between 10pm and midnight, or who may have dash cam or CCTV vision of the incident to contact them. 

