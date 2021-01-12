Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man dead after balcony fall

by SAM FLANAGAN
12th Jan 2021 9:42 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police investigations are ongoing after a man fell to his death from a second storey balcony in North Queensland last night.

Emergency services were called to an address in Sunset, Mount Isa around 8.45pm after reports of a man falling from a balcony.

The Queensland Ambulance Service assessed the man for critical injuries when they arrived, though he was pronounced deceased.

A spokesman for the Queensland Police Service confirmed the man died from a fall and investigations were ongoing.

The spokesman said initial indications suggested the fall was a case of misadventure.

Originally published as Man dead after balcony fall

editors picks mount isa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New Gympie gold rush held back by state forest ‘impediments’

        Premium Content New Gympie gold rush held back by state forest ‘impediments’

        News A lobby group demanding more access to state forests has called on the State to remove impediments that limit the land available for fossicking and recreational...

        Mum of three caught swapping number plates after car crash

        Premium Content Mum of three caught swapping number plates after car crash

        News The 24-year-old faced Gympie Magistrates Court after swapping the number plates of...

        Plans unveiled to end long running safety issue in Goomeri

        Premium Content Plans unveiled to end long running safety issue in Goomeri

        News The ongoing problem of heavy vehicles parking overnight on the town’s main street...

        2 new stewards stands to go up at Gympie Turf Club

        Premium Content 2 new stewards stands to go up at Gympie Turf Club

        News The club has succeeded in getting a share of the multi-million infrastructure...