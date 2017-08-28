Man cut free from wreck after crash north of Gympie

Emergency services have had to free a man from his crashed car at Chatsworth.

A MAN had to be cut from his car after it veered offs the Bruce Hwy, crashed into a gully and hit a tree at near Chatsworth about 12.30pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Services media spokeswoman said the man, in his 80s, suffered head injuries in the crash which happened just north of the intersection of the highway and Benson Rd.

QAS had called in the RACQ Lifeflight helicopter, but they were instead forced to take him to Gympie Hospital by road as it was still occupied following an incident in Kandanga.

He was reportedly in a stable condition.