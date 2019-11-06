Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man crushed to death in work incident

6th Nov 2019 8:45 AM

 

A man has been crushed to death in an horrific workplace accident in Sydney's south west overnight.

Emergency services rushed to Aero Rd in Ingleburn just after 7.30pm last night to reports the man had been seriously injured by a heavy, steel ramp.

Police and paramedics arrived in minutes, shutting down the street and working to free the 57-year-old man.

Emergency services performed CPR on him but he tragically could not be saved.

It's understood a hydraulic ramp on the truck malfunctioned and collapsed on the man, leaving him with critical head injuries.

His colleagues, who witnessed the incident, worked desperately to help him

Safe Work NSW is now investigating the man's death in conjunction with NSW Police.

The man died last night. Picture: 9 News
The man died last night. Picture: 9 News

More Stories

death editors picks sydney workplace incident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Who decided Gympie High kids couldn’t watch the Cup?

        premium_icon Who decided Gympie High kids couldn’t watch the Cup?

        News THE strong Gympie connections to the Melbourne Cup win have captured the imagination of the nation for a number of reasons, but mostly I think because this is a...

        • 6th Nov 2019 9:53 AM
        Rock star who stopped Traveston Dam returns to Gympie

        premium_icon Rock star who stopped Traveston Dam returns to Gympie

        News 10 years ago, Mary Valley residents were holding their breath as the climax to...

        ‘Gympie’s Melbourne Cup’: Gympie makes national headlines

        premium_icon ‘Gympie’s Melbourne Cup’: Gympie makes national headlines

        News Gympie beamed live into loungerooms across the country this morning as national...