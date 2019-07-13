Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Man crushed to death by tree in country Victoria
Man crushed to death by tree in country Victoria
News

Man crushed to death in horror incident

by Aneeka Simonis
13th Jul 2019 2:42 PM

A MAN has been crushed to death by a tree in country Victoria.

The 64-year-old was cutting up a tree on a property in Leeds Rd, Yarrawalla, 233km north of Melbourne, when it fell on him about midday on Saturday.

It is believed he was using a chainsaw to clear the tree, which had fallen on a shed earlier in the week.

Emergency services were called but the man died at the scene.

No other people were injured.

Police will prepare a report for the Coroner and WorkSafe will attend the scene.

More Stories

Show More
accident death editors picks rural

Top Stories

    LADIES DAY: Wallabies, Reds here for Gympie rugby's big day

    premium_icon LADIES DAY: Wallabies, Reds here for Gympie rugby's big day

    News Get down to Albert Park, it's going to be a cracker.

    The bank giving domestic violence survivors their lives back

    premium_icon The bank giving domestic violence survivors their lives back

    Lifestyle Angry men, crying mums all in a day's work for NAB's DV team

    Hartwig denies any role in 'open letter' critical of Curran

    premium_icon Hartwig denies any role in 'open letter' critical of Curran

    News Says he wants the Mayor's job, not Tony Perrett's

    PHOTOS: Tom Quilty underway as hundreds ride out

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Tom Quilty underway as hundreds ride out

    News Thousdands flood Gympie region for the return of an iconic event.