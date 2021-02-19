Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
QUAD BIKE ACCIDENT: Emergency services rushed to a private property in Cooyar following a quad bike rollover on February 19. Picture: Bev Lacey
QUAD BIKE ACCIDENT: Emergency services rushed to a private property in Cooyar following a quad bike rollover on February 19. Picture: Bev Lacey
News

Man crushed after rolling quad bike into creek bed

Sam Turner
19th Feb 2021 2:27 PM | Updated: 4:32 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 3.27PM:

A man in his 30s has been flown to Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition, following a quad bike rollover in Cooyar.

EARLIER:

A rescue helicopter has arrived to airlift a man to hospital after he was reportedly crushed after a quad bike rollover in Cooyar.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said paramedics arrived on scene just prior to 1pm, after a man in his 30s reportedly rolled the vehicle on a private rural property.

"It appears the man had rolled his quad bike down into a creek bed, and was trapped underneath," she said.

"He has since been extricated, but has suffered serious leg and pelvic injuries."

She said the man appears to be in a stable condition.

cooyar quad bike rollover qas quad bike crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Biosecurity alert issued for tick disease fatal to dogs

        Premium Content Biosecurity alert issued for tick disease fatal to dogs

        News A CQ scientist says the disease can also transmit to humans with favourite tick hiding spots including warm armpits and groins

        GOING AHEAD: Date set for Pumpkin Festival‘s 25th year

        Premium Content GOING AHEAD: Date set for Pumpkin Festival‘s 25th year

        Entertainment After the event was cancelled in 2020, event organisers are confident 2021 will be...

        Widgee engineer busted with growing tent and 21 weed plants

        Premium Content Widgee engineer busted with growing tent and 21 weed plants

        Crime Police raided the engineer’s Widgee cottage where they found his large collection...

        Top stories in the Gympie region, in case you missed it

        Top stories in the Gympie region, in case you missed it

        News There have been some distressing revelations in the Gympie courts this week, big...